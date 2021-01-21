COVID vaccines could be available to all Hoosiers around April, Porter County health officials say

The only real problems so far have involved the online registration program, which has confused testing and vaccine appointments, Rudd said.

Advanced registration is required to receive a vaccine, meaning the county has had to turn away those attempting to just walk up for a shot.

"We just don't have extra vaccines like that," she said.

The county is not to blame for the amount of vaccines available and has no control over how many doses it receives, Rudd said.

"We don't order, we receive," she said. "We have an allotment."

When the effort is opened up to the general public, Mack said the county will offer more than one site to meet that large need.

Chesterton resident Michelle Asbell, who takes care of COVID-19 patients as part of her job as a nurse practitioner in Illinois, was among those receiving a vaccine Thursday afternoon.

Asbell said she hesitated in getting the vaccine at first, in part because of knowing as much as she does as a health care provider. But after seeing no adverse side effects among her co-workers and determining the virus poses a greater risk than the vaccine, she came in for the shot and intends to continue doing what she can to help others.