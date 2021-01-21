COVID vaccines could be available to all Hoosiers around April, Porter County health officials say

VALPARAISO — It looks like it will be around April before the general public in Indiana is given the opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, according to officials with the Porter County Health Department.
The department has dispensed 1,320 vaccines since Jan. 12 to the limited, target audiences of health care workers and those 70 and older, according to Director of Nursing Connie Rudd.
As Rudd spoke about the effort from a building at the Porter County Expo site south of Valparaiso, staff and volunteers around her welcomed registered patients, escorted them behind a curtain to receive the coveted shot and then had the recipients stick around for 15 minutes to make sure there were no adverse side effects.
The only reaction Rudd is aware of involved one man, who felt a little woozy at first and was fine by the time he left.
In general, those receiving the vaccines are happy and relieved, according to officials on-site.
A photo station is set up on the way out that includes a sign that proclaims, "I've been vaccinated today."
The county is dispensing the Moderna vaccine, which requires a follow-up shot 28 days after the first, health department nurse and Public Information Officer Brianna Mack said.
The county has received 3,400 vaccines and has appointments scheduled out through Feb. 13, she said.
The only real problems so far have involved the online registration program, which has confused testing and vaccine appointments, Rudd said.
Advanced registration is required to receive a vaccine, meaning the county has had to turn away those attempting to just walk up for a shot.
"We just don't have extra vaccines like that," she said.
The county is not to blame for the amount of vaccines available and has no control over how many doses it receives, Rudd said.
"We don't order, we receive," she said. "We have an allotment."
When the effort is opened up to the general public, Mack said the county will offer more than one site to meet that large need.
Chesterton resident Michelle Asbell, who takes care of COVID-19 patients as part of her job as a nurse practitioner in Illinois, was among those receiving a vaccine Thursday afternoon.
Asbell said she hesitated in getting the vaccine at first, in part because of knowing as much as she does as a health care provider. But after seeing no adverse side effects among her co-workers and determining the virus poses a greater risk than the vaccine, she came in for the shot and intends to continue doing what she can to help others.
"I'm a Christian, and I trust God," she said.
Porter County has announced that as a result of not experiencing the feared surge in COVID-19 cases after the recent holidays, it is testing out easing up on health restrictions.
"This is a credit to the people of Porter County who have followed public health measures, kept gatherings small, wore masks in public and adhered to social distancing guidelines," Porter County Public Health Officer Maria Stamp said.
Mack said the county will remain in the red zone for two weeks, and if conditions are right, will ease restrictions further to the orange designation established by the state.