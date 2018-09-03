CROWN POINT — When the Crown Point City Council meets Tuesday, it is expected to reconsider a request to rezone land on North Main Street from residential to industrial allowing revitalization of a shuttered business.
However, the attorney for the developer said the developer, petitioner and city officials were not able to reach an agreement.
Schererville attorney James Wieser represents the develope who wants to turn the old Helix Hydraulics site on North Main Street into warehousing for local businesses.
The 35,000-square-foot building at 1503 Main St. has been vacant since the business closed in 2015.
Petitioner Henry Nyenhuis, who flew in from Florida to attend the City Council meeting last month, was concerned the city's Plan Commission issued a unanimous unfavorable recommendation regarding the rezoning request.
The site is currently zoned for industrial use. Adjacent vacant parcels to the north and west are zoned for residential use.
Nyenhuis said he needed a zoning change but Crown Point Mayor David Uran said the property likely needed a variance, and he suggested all parties meet to discuss the issue.
Uran said it's on the agenda for Tuesday but he never heard from any of the parties regarding the recommendation to go to the Board of Zoning Appeals for a variance.
"There was an opportunity for them to do that," he said. "We told them the process for getting a variance and going through the BZA. They didn't want to do that. That's what we got from our planning department.
"We suggested they get a variance or special use permit, and they chose to go through the Plan Commission for a zoning change. It's still sitting in the council's lap for discussion Tuesday. We still don't know what type of warehousing they are talking about," Uran said.
Wieser said he doesn't believe there will be any further work from the developer's end.
"Under the statute, the city has 90 days to act on a Plan Commission recommendation. If they don't act on it and defer it again, the Plan Commission recommendation will become effective.
"I can't imagine the City Council will act to overturn the Plan Commission's unfavorable recommendation. Three of the city council members sit on the Plan Commission and voted against it. I anticipate the council will accept the unfavorable recommendation," Wieser said.
The attorney does not believe the developer will look elsewhere in Crown Point for property. "I can't say that with certainty but that site suited their purposes," he said.
Wieser also said he sympathizes with the petitioner and owner of the Helix building, Henry Nyenhuis. He said he hasn't talked to the Nyenhuis but has been privy to the emails and knows that Nyenhuis is upset.
"We thought the proposal was excellent and logical and we're somewhat baffled as to why the Plan Commission members reacted so negatively. It was going to be a $2 million upgrade to that property but they seemed to feel otherwise," Wieser said.
In other action, the city council also will consider two ordinances, on second reading, regarding salary increases for elected officials and other employees.
The ordinance calls for a 2 percent across-the-board raise for all full-time city employees and the proposal would bring the salary of City Council members up to $12,000 per year. The ordinance is in line with what Uran has proposed in the past couple of years.