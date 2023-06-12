Just-retired Horizon Bank CEO Craig Dwight grew a small community bank with seven branches to 72 branches and nearly $8 billion in assets.
Just-retired Horizon Bank CEO Craig Dwight chats with longtime customer Diane Thalmann outside the bank's headquarters in Michigan City. Dwight grew a small community bank with seven branches to 72 branches and nearly $8 billion in assets.
Just-retired Horizon Bank CEO Craig Dwight (right) chats with longtime customer Duane Seifert outside the bank's headquarters in Michigan City. Dwight grew a small community bank with seven branches to 72 branches and nearly $8 billion in assets.
Horizon Bank had seven branches and $400 million in assets when Craig Dwight became its president 25 years ago.
Today, the Michigan City-based bank has 72 branches, soon to be 73, and more than $7.9 billion in assets.
Dwight, who became CEO in 2001, significantly grew the 150-year-old bank during his tenure. He retired at the beginning of the month, turning the reins over to Thomas Prame, but will continue to serve as chairman of the board and in an advisory capacity.
He oversaw many acquisitions and expanded the community bank's footprint, originally limited to LaPorte County, across Indiana and into Michigan. He navigated Horizon Bank through the Great Recession, the coronavirus pandemic and the challenges of growth by an order of magnitude.
Dwight also was highly active in the community, serving on countless boards like One Region, the United Way and the Economic Development Corporation Michigan City. He recently received Indiana's highest honor, the Sagamore of the Wabash.
"It's been a great 25-year run," he said. "I was in a great position to be successful. I had great people working hard for me. It was a shared effort."
Dwight studied accounting at Indiana University, where he became skeptical that accounting was the career for him. A professor suggested banking.
"He said accounting was the language of business, whether marketing, human resources or other positions," he said. "He was right."
A LaPorte County native, Dwight interviewed for Horizon Bank on campus in 1979. "It was a great fit," he said.
He was hired on as a management trainee. In six months, he became a branch manager for county offices, making agricultural, consumer and mortgage loans. He then worked as a commercial loan officer, a traditional pathway to bank leadership.
"Commercial loans are the bread and butter of a community bank," he said. "Community banks excel at commercial loans and make roughly 90% of the small-business loans in the country. The large banks focus on bigger corporations and metropolitan areas and typically ignore the rural areas and smaller communities."
Typically, commercial loans accounted for more than half of Horizon Bank's loan portfolio.
"It was a joy to help so many businesses start from scratch. It was one of the pleasures of the job, to grow these companies and give them access to capital."
Horizon's loan portfolio was typically very diversified.
"I got to learn about different industries, like agriculture, manufacturing, rental house and single-family home construction. I got to learn from all of those and their different styles of doing business. It was spread pretty evenly in different sectors, which diversified the risk of the portfolio. We were never too heavy in any one sector, like plastics, steel or health care."
Horizon Bank expanded south across Indiana to markets like Indianapolis, Fort Wayne and South Bend. It has grown across Michigan, from New Buffalo to Kalamazoo to the Detroit metro.
"We diversify through geographic dispersion," he said. "If you're just in Elkhart County, where it's all RVs and they have layoffs before a recession, there's more risk. We have a branch in Elkhart County but are also spread across rural America and population centers."
Many of the bank's markets have been taking off in recent years, including Indy, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Troy, Midland and Northwest Indiana.
"Given the double track and Marquette Plan, Northwest Indiana has been really coming to fruition over the past four or five years. Our markets in Indiana and Michigan are more well-run than some, like Illinois. They have budget surpluses and infrastructure investments. In Northwest Indiana, we have the double track, quality-of-life projects and bicycle trails coming together.
"We're been starting to see some land speculation because investors see the value. Much of it is from out of state, so hopefully local investors see what's happening and the significant potential for growth. There's a significant investment in infrastructure and more dense, affordable housing near South Shore Line stations and higher-paying jobs in Chicago. Transportation and housing are going to accelerate the growth rate."
Dwight sought to grow the bank half organically and half through acquisitions, also seeking to become integrated into new markets by establishing advisory councils to solicit community feedback. He spearheaded 15 acquisitions over the years, including mergers valued at more than $900 million of Salin Bank in Indianapolis and Huntington Bank's Michigan branches.
"More than $4 billion of our assets are in Indiana, but we're also all across the Lower Peninsula of Michigan," he said. "The markets are very similar, and there's some good manufacturing in both states."
The smallest merger was the acquisition of a single branch in Bargersville from Farmers State Bank that was mostly based in Illinois and did not see it as part of its long-term strategy. Bargersvllle has since boomed into one of the fastest-growing communities in Indiana, with new subdivisions for commuters to Indianapolis.
The bank started to expand into Porter and Lake counties in the 1990s. It started to acquire other banks in the 2010s.
"As a community bank, we had very similar values to the banks we acquired. We had similar styles and hired people who fit into our values and aligned with those values. There was some self-selection. We looked for good people who would first treat others with respect. The team we put together is a lot of good talents working hard, and I'm proud of the team effort."
Under his leadership, Horizon has sought to hire exceptional bankers from across Northwest Indiana.
"We've kept a pulse on different bankers and tried to attract them to the company," he said. "You don't always convince them, but you keep the connection. You never know, you might get lucky later down the road."
Dwight has had a philosophy of putting people first in the company and giving them the freedom to grow. He also believes strongly in challenging yourself and growing.
"There's danger in the comfort zone," he said. "There's danger in not growing as a person or a company. If you're not learning or developing or growing, you're going backward."
As a philosopher once remarked, change is the only constant.
"In the time I've been in the industry, only half a dozen of the Fortune 500 companies are still on the list," he said. "It's changed dramatically. Now the biggest companies are in tech. Microsoft, Apple and so on are huge companies. Manufacturing used to be big. Manufacturers are still around, but they don't dominate the Fortune 100 anymore."
Banking has evolved dramatically since he started in the industry.
"When I got into banking, a laptop weighed 5 pounds. The iPhone came out around 12 years ago and now mobile is huge. Eighty percent of banking is done through the Internet. You used to have lines through the door to cash checks. Money moves so much faster now. We can close a loan within an hour. It's so quick. It can be approved and funded in 15 minutes. The Fed is about to allow instantaneous settlements of payments."
Horizon Bank has been able to keep up with the latest trends partly because of the tech talent graduating from local universities like Purdue Northwest, Dwight said. Recent grads come to the bank to work in IT or as business analysts, often because they want to stay close to family in the area.
"You don't have to be the first. You just have to be an early adopter," he said. "You actually don't want to sink capital into something that might not catch on, but you should be an early adopter when it's proven and popular. We fortunately have a system where it's easy to onboard new technology and bolt them onto our software. That gives us flexibility."
Many smaller community banks have struggled to keep up with the technological offerings of their larger national counterparts, and that's partly eroded their customer base. The overall number of community banks shrunk from 20,000 when Dwight started to around 5,000.
"Some smaller rural markets, like in North Dakota, have banking deserts like the food deserts with no grocery stores," Dwight said. "There's no banks left in some of their towns. We haven't seen that in Indiana or Michigan yet. The consolidation has brought opportunities for expansion. It's usually a family-owned bank with no successor, where the family is hoping for a liquidity event that we provide by buying it."
Among his highlights as CEO are ringing the opening bell at the Nasdaq exchange when Horizon's assets surpassed $5 billion in 2019. The leadership was splashed across the jumbotrons in Times Square.
The job was not without its challenges, however, such as the logistics of bringing acquired banks on board.
"I had a lot to learn about assimilating people, data and processing," he said. "There's a checklist of a thousand things to go through. You can't sweat the small stuff."
Horizon Bank has sought to preserve its community-bank roots.
"Our culture hasn't changed. We're aligned exactly as we should be, with heartfelt people who are, first, very respectful. We have a new CEO who has a home here in Michigan City and understands our company culture. Our future looks extremely bright."
Major investment in life-saving cardiac care at St. Catherine Hospital 'a victory for East Chicago'
EAST CHICAGO — A major investment in life-saving cardiac care at St. Catherine Hospital is being hailed as a victory for East Chicago.
The long-standing hospital in the Indiana Harbor neighborhood landed a $1.5 million federal grant from the Health Resources & Services Administration to improve health care access for people who are medically vulnerable or underinsured.
U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan helped line up the money and helped announce the investment.
"Today is a victory for the residents of East Chicago because it's access to health care," he said. "I was born at St. Catherine Hospital. My grandparents were taken here. My mom and dad were cared for here. My sister was a candy striper here and went on to become a nurse practitioner for Northwestern. This was and still is an anchor for the community."
East Chicago leaders were concerned about the hospital's future after Franciscan Health decided to close the similarly aged former St. Margaret Hospital in neighboring Hammond, Northwest Indiana's most populous city.
"They wanted to make sure the safety-net hospital continued," he said. "What today is about is assuring the city of East Chicago and every resident that St. Catherine is thriving and investing in new technology that gives them access to care equal to anywhere around the world. This is an investment in East Chicago itself, and it allows the residents to understand they have access to quality care here in the city."
When Mrvan was North Township trustee, he often heard complaints from residents that they didn't have access to care.
"This is a safety-net hospital. That means it takes care of the most vulnerable populations," he said. "This technology is the gold standard for Northwest Indiana. It's the same technology you would have in the city of Chicago, but it's right here in East Chicago. The hospital is working to provide world-class health care. As a congressman, I will listen to your concerns and try to provide access to health care, the best technology and the best for East Chicago."
St. Catherine CEO Leo Correa said the hospital continues to provide advanced technology to East Chicago and surrounding communities.
"St. Catherine Hospital is committed to ensuring that our community has state-of-the-art cardiac care close to home," Correa said. "It's a well-known fact that in the 1960s, St. Catherine Hospital became the choice facility in the Chicagoland area for the treatment of heart disease, performing the first open-heart surgery in Northwest Indiana. And today, we continue to invest in cardiac care and treating heart disease."
The hospital will install an Azurion 7 C20 Catalyst table, an image-guided therapy system that provides high-quality images with low doses of X-rays. Philips Healthcare is installing the new technology in its cath lab, which is undergoing a multiphase modernization project.
It will allow for precision diagnosis and treatment for patients. The new technology can capture uncommon angiography views, provide real-time 3-D impressions for complex vascular interventions and better visualize stent and balloon placement in coronary arteries.
"Our patients and clinicians benefit from the fast procedure times, reduced radiation exposure and superior image quality of this new technology," said Mary Miller, director of Cardiovascular Services.
St. Catherine Hospital has long placed an emphasis on cardiac care while serving the community for nearly a century, Correa said.
"During that time, we built a reputation for providing unparalleled cardiac care," he said. "That did not happen by chance. That's the result of an intentional investment in top health care providers and resources.
"We have fortified a culture of excellence in cardiac care by continuing to invest in skilled specialists and technologies to diagnose and treat heart disease. St. Catherine, along with our fellow hospitals in Community Healthcare System, Community Hospital in Munster and St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart, operates one of the largest and most advanced cardiovascular programs in Northwest Indiana. Our hospitals are certified chest-pain centers that are fully accredited by the Joint Commission or the American College of Cardiology.
"Every day, highly skilled cardiologists, cardiovascular surgeons, electrophysiologic and cardiac support staff walk through our doors and use their expertise to treat patients who put their trust in us."
Region native Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times of Northwest Indiana since 2013.
