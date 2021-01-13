Craig Phillips resigns as St. John town manager after 10 months

With a background in planning and development, Phillips was considered to be a good fit for the town, Swets said in February 2020.

On Wednesday — after the Council unanimously agreed to accept Phillips' letter of resignation — Swets told The Times the town is going to "reevaluate what exactly we're looking for there because in reality, it's more of an administrative position than it is a management position, since it doesn't include police and fire."

After a year of experience as a Town Council, Swets, who was elected in 2018, said the Council's ideas and plans are different now than what they were in 2020.

"We kind of wanted to do some different things with some different skill sets that we didn't feel were there," Swets said.