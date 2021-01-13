Craig Phillips resigns as St. John town manager after 10 months

ST. JOHN — St. John Town Manager Craig Phillips resigned from his duties effective Monday after just over 10 months with the town.
In a letter to Town Council President Gerald Swets dated Jan. 11, Phillips said he was resigning effective immediately following a meeting with Swets and Councilman Bryan Blazak on Friday.
During that meeting, Phillips "was informed that I was being given the option of resigning immediately or my position with the town would be terminated," a copy of the letter provided to The Times states.
In the letter, Phillips said he was told he would have the opportunity to draft a resignation letter before leaving the office.
"However, immediately after the meeting, before I was able to complete the letter, my computer network and email access was revoked," Phillips wrote in the letter, which he sent to Swets via his personal email.
Phillips was not present at a special Town Council meeting Wednesday, and The Times couldn't immediately reach Phillips for further comment.
In the letter, Phillips requested:
- The town not contest his claim for unemployment insurance benefits.
- Neither St. John employees nor elected officials make "defamatory or derogatory" comments upon or after his exit.
- The town provide a letter by Jan. 15, stating Phillips' last date of employment and period of insurance coverage so he can find new coverage.
- He be paid the remainder of his salary, vacation and sick time/personal time off earned in a lump sum.
- A positive reference for any calls for confirmation of employment and calls from prospective employers.
- A comprehensive copy of his employee file in a "timely manner."
In closing, Phillips wrote he appreciated the opportunity to have served as town manager.
Phillips also was filling in as building and planning director while the town searched for a new candidate for the position.
"I am glad to have helped the town accomplish and advance several important goals and that my work has positioned the town well for receiving grants and other opportunities in the future," the letter states.
Phillips officially began his duties as town manager on March 2. The Jackson, Michigan, native assumed the role of town manager after the departure of longtime St. John Town Manager Steve Kil.
Prior to his role in St. John, Phillips served as the director of planning and redevelopment in Michigan City for eight years; planning director in Valparaiso for eight years; and a planner and later the assistant director for planning with the city of Elkhart, Indiana, for five years.
With a background in planning and development, Phillips was considered to be a good fit for the town, Swets said in February 2020.
On Wednesday — after the Council unanimously agreed to accept Phillips' letter of resignation — Swets told The Times the town is going to "reevaluate what exactly we're looking for there because in reality, it's more of an administrative position than it is a management position, since it doesn't include police and fire."
After a year of experience as a Town Council, Swets, who was elected in 2018, said the Council's ideas and plans are different now than what they were in 2020.
"We kind of wanted to do some different things with some different skill sets that we didn't feel were there," Swets said.
The town has yet to announce when applications will open for the town manager position, Swets said, noting follow-up interviews are being conducted next week to find a new building and planning director.