Crash causes blockages on I-65 near U.S. 30; police respond to several slide-off wrecks

MERRILLVILLE — A crash that seriously injured a person has tied up traffic on Interstate 65, causing lane closures near U.S. 30 Thursday evening.

Around 5 p.m. first responders were called to the wreck at the 253-mile marker on Interstate 65 near U.S. 30 in the Merrillville/Hobart area, said Indiana State Police Cpl. Eric Rot.

The crash involved two vehicles and a semitrailer in the northbound lanes. At least one person was seriously injured in the crash.

First responders were working as of 5:45 p.m. to free an occupant who was stuck inside a vehicle, Rot said.

Some of the lanes are blocked in the area with traffic moving slowly along the farthest left lane and inside shoulder. Rot advised drivers to avoid the area as crews continue to work to aid the person and clear the scene of debris.

Throughout Thursday afternoon into the evening, Indiana State Police responded to multiple crashes on I-65 and Interstate 80/94 involving slide-offs as snowfall reduced visibility and created slush on the roads. None of those crashes caused serious injuries, Rot said.

Rot advised drivers to avoid or use caution while driving on bridges overnight, due to expected icing.