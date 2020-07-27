Crash on Cline Avenue in Highland knocks car off road, sends woman to hospital

HIGHLAND — A serious crash on Cline Avenue Monday night knocked a car off the road and sent a woman to the hospital, according to police.
The crash took place at about 8:30 p.m. Monday on the 8600 block of southbound Cline Avenue, between Ridge Road and the Borman Expressway, according to a police report.
A Ford Fusion driven by a 34-year-old woman from Bloomington, Illinois crashed into a stopped Toyota Camry, knocking it off the road, according to the police report. The Camry was driven by a 17-year-old girl from Griffith who did not report any injuries.
The 34-year-old driver suffered scrapes and cuts and was taken by Superior Ambulance Service to Community Hospital in Munster for treatment.
"Alcohol use is suspected in this crash and officers are awaiting toxicology results," Highland Police Department Commander John Banasiak said in a press release.
No arrest has been made at this point.
"We requested a blood draw at the hospital but it is then sent to Indiana State Police Lab for analysis so it takes some time," Banasiak said. "If the test is positive, we then file the charges through the Lake County Prosecutor's Office. Usually it takes several weeks to a a couple months for results to come back to Highland PD from ISP lab."
The Highland Police were assisted at the crash scene by the Highland Fire Department, Superior Ambulance Service and Griffith Police Department.
The accident remains under investigation.
