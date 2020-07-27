Crash on Cline Avenue in Highland knocks car off road, sends woman to hospital

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HIGHLAND — A serious crash on Cline Avenue Monday night knocked a car off the road and sent a woman to the hospital, according to police.

The crash took place at about 8:30 p.m. Monday on the 8600 block of southbound Cline Avenue, between Ridge Road and the Borman Expressway, according to a police report.

A Ford Fusion driven by a 34-year-old woman from Bloomington, Illinois crashed into a stopped Toyota Camry, knocking it off the road, according to the police report. The Camry was driven by a 17-year-old girl from Griffith who did not report any injuries.

The 34-year-old driver suffered scrapes and cuts and was taken by Superior Ambulance Service to Community Hospital in Munster for treatment.

"Alcohol use is suspected in this crash and officers are awaiting toxicology results," Highland Police Department Commander John Banasiak said in a press release.

No arrest has been made at this point.