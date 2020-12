Crash sends 3 to hospital in East Chicago, chief says

EAST CHICAGO — Three people were sent to a hospital following a crash caused by slick conditions Wednesday evening.

First responders were called at 5:06 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of East Columbus Drive and Euclid Avenue, said East Chicago Fire Department Chief Anthony Serna.

Two vehicles collided in the area and three people were transported by Superior Ambulance. Their conditions are currently unknown.

As of 6 p.m. the area was reopened for traffic. Serna said at the same time there was a call for a single-vehicle crash at the Indiana Toll Road's Cline Avenue exit to Ameristar Casino. One person was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Weather was a factor in both crashes, firefighters said. Drivers should be aware of slick road conditions Wednesday evening through Thursday, Serna cautioned.

