Crashes pile up in Region as snow, ice, low temps persist; travel advisories issued

Poor road conditions caused by snow and ice prompted the Indiana Department of Homeland Security to issue a travel advisories Monday for all counties in Northwest Indiana except for Porter County.
First responders were dispatched early Monday to several reports of minor traffic accidents, which resulted in delays through Lake County, according to Indiana State Police and the Indiana Department of Transportation.
Delays were particularly heavy on the stretch of road between 61st Avenue and U.S. 30. Crews were working to clear the scene of a crash on northbound Interstate 65 near U.S. 30.
By about 9 a.m., one left northbound lane of the interstate was closed at U.S. 30, INDOT reported.
"Monday's snow and ice (are) just as slick as the other days. Drivers are not slowing down, which has resulted in multiple crashes and backups," Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said.
"Troopers are responding to multiple crashes on I-65 from the 246 mile marker to the 255 mile marker in the Crown Point area. Drivers are refusing to reduce speeds. There is not a lot of snow, however the concrete bridges are freezing, creating an added hazard."
The Porter County Highway Department dispatched a full fleet of trucks to plow and salt the roads in unincorporated areas, Porter County Government reported.
Northern Porter County saw about an inch of snow overnight, while southern portions of the county saw up to a couple of inches.
County officials warned that frigid temperatures would reduce the salt's effectiveness until the sun appears to warm road surfaces. Residents were urged to plan for extra travel time, especially in rural areas.
A travel advisory is the lowest level of local travel advisory and means that "routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation," according to the Department of Homeland Security.
Officials urged drivers to slow down and to leave extra space between their vehicles and others. Anyone involved in a crash during low temperatures should stay in their vehicle and wait for first responders to arrive, INDOT said.
Meteorologists with the National Weather Service told The Times on Sunday that temperatures are expected to reach the low 20s, and dip below zero this week.
Casey Sullivan, a meteorologist with the Romeoville, Illinois, NWS office, said temperatures are expected to remain steady Sunday between 0 and 1 degrees in Lake and Porter counties.
Lake and Porter counties can expect to get 1 to 2 inches of snow Monday afternoon into the evening, with some snow also expected Wednesday, with the potential of lake-effect snow, Sullivan said.
LaPorte County also can expect to see snowfall and low temperatures this week, said Megan Dodson, meteorologist with the Northern Indiana NWS office.
About 2 inches, maybe 3 inches in northern LaPorte County, is expected Monday into Monday evening, Dodson said.
Times staff writer Mary Freda contributed to this report.