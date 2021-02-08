 Skip to main content
Crashes pile up in Region as snow, ice, low temps persist; travel advisory issued
Crashes pile up in Region as snow, ice, low temps persist; travel advisory issued

I-65 delays

Traffic was heavy early Monday through I-65 at U.S. 30 due to a crash in the area, Indiana State Police said.

Poor road conditions caused by snow and ice prompted the Indiana Department of Homeland Security to issue a travel advisory Monday across much of Northwest Indiana.

First responders were dispatched early Monday to several reports of minor traffic accidents, which resulted in delays throughout Lake County, according to Indiana State Police and the Indiana Department of Transportation.

"Monday's snow and ice (are) just as slick as the other days. Drivers are not slowing down, which has resulted in multiple crashes and backups," Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said.

"Troopers are responding to multiple crashes on I-65 from the 246-mile marker to the 255-mile marker in the Crown Point area. Drivers are refusing to reduce speeds. There is not a lot of snow, however the concrete bridges are freezing, creating an added hazard."

Where to find a warming shelter as temperatures dip to extreme lows

The Porter County Highway Department dispatched a full fleet of trucks to plow and salt the roads in unincorporated areas, Porter County Government reported.

Northern Porter County saw about an inch of snow overnight Sunday into Monday, while southern portions of the county saw up to a couple of inches. More snow fell Monday evening, but a winter weather advisory was set to expire by 10 p.m. and snow is not forecast for Tuesday.

County officials warned that frigid temperatures would reduce the salt's effectiveness until the sun appears to warm road surfaces. Residents were urged to plan for extra travel time, especially in rural areas.

Officials urged drivers to slow down and to leave extra space between their vehicles and others. Anyone involved in a crash during low temperatures should stay in their vehicle and wait for first responders to arrive, INDOT said.

Times Staff Writer Mary Freda contributed to this report.

Gallery: Winter weather wreaks havoc across Region

Gallery: Winter weather wreaks havoc across Region

Heavy rain caused flooding, while ice caused slick roads across Northwest Indiana on Saturday.

