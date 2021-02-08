Crashes pile up in Region as snow, ice, low temps persist; travel advisory issued

Poor road conditions caused by snow and ice prompted the Indiana Department of Homeland Security to issue a travel advisory Monday across much of Northwest Indiana.

First responders were dispatched early Monday to several reports of minor traffic accidents, which resulted in delays throughout Lake County, according to Indiana State Police and the Indiana Department of Transportation.

"Monday's snow and ice (are) just as slick as the other days. Drivers are not slowing down, which has resulted in multiple crashes and backups," Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said.

"Troopers are responding to multiple crashes on I-65 from the 246-mile marker to the 255-mile marker in the Crown Point area. Drivers are refusing to reduce speeds. There is not a lot of snow, however the concrete bridges are freezing, creating an added hazard."

The Porter County Highway Department dispatched a full fleet of trucks to plow and salt the roads in unincorporated areas, Porter County Government reported.

Northern Porter County saw about an inch of snow overnight Sunday into Monday, while southern portions of the county saw up to a couple of inches. More snow fell Monday evening, but a winter weather advisory was set to expire by 10 p.m. and snow is not forecast for Tuesday.