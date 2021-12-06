Cressmoor project changes approved

HOBART — The Cressmoor Estates project has been discussed for months, and the latest round of approvals has focused on homeowners' responsibilities in the community.
The Plan Commission on Thursday approved amendments to the planed unit development designation associated with the project that calls for new homes to be built on about 200 lots south of 37th Avenue and east of Wisconsin Street.
City Councilman Dave Vinzant, a commission member, said the latest amendments will require the homeowners association (HOA) at Cressmoor to be responsible for plowing snow. The association also will ensure snow will be hauled away from the community if it’s greater than one-foot. The HOA also will hire a third-party manager to handle maintenance, mowing and snow removal in Cressmoor.
“The homeowners who are elected to the HOA board are not going to be the people doing this,” Vinzant said of the community maintenance. “They are required to hire an outside manager.”
PUD amendments and replatting the subdivision have been discussed during recent months after home builder D.R. Horton became involved in the Cressmoor project.
As that project advances, the commission also supported a resolution associated with another major development in Hobart.
The resolution creates another allocation area in the city’s U.S. 30 and 69th Avenue tax increment financing district, and it will allow Albanese Confectionery Group’s latest expansion project to be eligible for economic development revenue bonds.
The commission last month granted site plan and a two-lot subdivision approval for the expansion at 5441 E. Lincoln Highway.
The project includes a warehouse area attached to the main building that’s expected to be about 127,000 square feet. A distribution center separate from the main structure also is planned, and that center could be about 134,000 square feet.
Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail