Cressmoor project changes approved

HOBART — The Cressmoor Estates project has been discussed for months, and the latest round of approvals has focused on homeowners' responsibilities in the community.

The Plan Commission on Thursday approved amendments to the planed unit development designation associated with the project that calls for new homes to be built on about 200 lots south of 37th Avenue and east of Wisconsin Street.

City Councilman Dave Vinzant, a commission member, said the latest amendments will require the homeowners association (HOA) at Cressmoor to be responsible for plowing snow. The association also will ensure snow will be hauled away from the community if it’s greater than one-foot. The HOA also will hire a third-party manager to handle maintenance, mowing and snow removal in Cressmoor.

“The homeowners who are elected to the HOA board are not going to be the people doing this,” Vinzant said of the community maintenance. “They are required to hire an outside manager.”

PUD amendments and replatting the subdivision have been discussed during recent months after home builder D.R. Horton became involved in the Cressmoor project.