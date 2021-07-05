Crews squelch flames outside fireworks store, authorities say

HAMMOND — Embers from firework demonstrations are believed to have caused a fire that began outside Dynamite Fireworks late Sunday, authorities say.

Hammond firefighters responded around 10:30 p.m. to the store in the 4200 block of Calumet Avenue. The road was closed for an hour and a half as the fire was put out and investigated, Hammond Fire Deputy Chief Kevin Margraf said.

An investigation shows employees were demonstrating fireworks in the alley behind the store for customers when embers from the fireworks likely ignited cardboard packaging outside the store. Nothing inside the store appears to have caught fire, Margraf said.

No one was injured during the incident, he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.