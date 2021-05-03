 Skip to main content
$1,000 reward offered for turkey stolen from Region sanctuary
$1,000 reward offered for turkey stolen from Region sanctuary

The female white turkey in question is Henrietta and she has a prosthetic foot on her left side from an amputation last year, the sanctuary said.

HOBART — A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the recovery of a turkey discovered stolen Sunday morning from Erin's Farm animal sanctuary at 5200 South Liverpool Road, the operators have announced.

The female white turkey in question is Henrietta and she has a prosthetic foot on her left side from an amputation last year, the sanctuary said.

It is believed someone broke into a barn between 10 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Sunday, according to a social media post. The turkey was removed from a locked cage.

"This was not an escape, or predator situation," the sanctuary said. "This was done by a human with the sole purpose of hurting us or harming her."

"If this was a prank, and she is returned unharmed, we will not press charges," the sanctuary said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the farm at 773-575-4990 by call or text, or contact the Hobart Indiana Police Department.

Erin's Farm describes itself as a 33-acre small, private forever home for animals coming from legal cruelty and neglect cases, slaughterhouses, the food industry, abandonment cases and surrendered pets.

"We teach that all animals lives matter and like us, they are all emotional sentient beings that want to enjoy life," the sanctuary says. "They don’t want to suffer or feel pain and they want to be social, to play, explore and stay with their families. Here at the farm, they get to do just that."

