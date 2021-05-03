$1,000 reward offered for turkey stolen from Region sanctuary

HOBART — A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the recovery of a turkey discovered stolen Sunday morning from Erin's Farm animal sanctuary at 5200 South Liverpool Road, the operators have announced.

The female white turkey in question is Henrietta and she has a prosthetic foot on her left side from an amputation last year, the sanctuary said.

It is believed someone broke into a barn between 10 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Sunday, according to a social media post. The turkey was removed from a locked cage.

"This was not an escape, or predator situation," the sanctuary said. "This was done by a human with the sole purpose of hurting us or harming her."

"If this was a prank, and she is returned unharmed, we will not press charges," the sanctuary said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the farm at 773-575-4990 by call or text, or contact the Hobart Indiana Police Department.

Erin's Farm describes itself as a 33-acre small, private forever home for animals coming from legal cruelty and neglect cases, slaughterhouses, the food industry, abandonment cases and surrendered pets.