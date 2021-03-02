$1.2 million settlement reached in deadly police pursuit

"The city of Hammond recognized there was a tragic death of a young girl and severe injury to her grandmother," Smith said. "We did not admit fault, but we realized it was appropriate to compensate them for their losses and the tragedy that occurred."

Smith said the family's civil rights claims were dropped as part of the agreement, and that the city hopes the settlement helps bring closure for the family.

"We're sorry for their loss," he said.

East Chicago corporation counsel Carla Morgan said, "This was a tragedy, and the family has our sympathies."

"Our hearts go out to the family, and we are pleased that this matter has been amicably resolved by all the parties," Morgan said. "It should be noted that an officer was injured when he was dragged by the suspects' vehicle. Thus, the pursuit was not about a case of beer but two felons who injured a uniformed officer."

East Chicago wishes the family well, she said.

Attorney: Agency updated policy

The chase began about 4:30 p.m. outside the Strack & Van Til at 4725 Indianapolis Blvd., where a uniformed officer attempted to stop Jessica S. Pichon as she shoplifted a case of beer.