1 airlifted in motorcycle crash, fire chief says
One man was airlifted following a crash in Lake Station. 

LAKE STATION — One man was airlifted following a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle Saturday evening.  

First responders were called at 5:57 p.m. to a crash with injuries at Central Avenue and Dekalb Street, said Lake Station Fire Department Chief Chuck Fazekas. 

The driving the motorcycle was seriously injured and airlifted to University of Chicago Medical Center. He was last known to be in critical condition, Fazekas said. 

A female in the car was also injured and she was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. 

Hobart firefighters assisted Lake Station police and firefighters in the incident. No further information on the crash was immediately available. 

