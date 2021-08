1 airlifted to trauma center, Valparaiso officers respond to shot fired, police say

VALPARAISO — A Valparaiso resident was airlifted after police responded to a call of a gunshot in the area, police said.

At 6:09 p.m. officers responded to a report of a gunshot heard in the 3000 block of Virginia Park Drive, said Valparaiso Police Department Capt. Joe Hall.

When first responders arrived, they were directed to a location where an individual was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside a residence.

Hall said it appears the gunshot wound was self-inflicted, according to preliminary investigations.

The person was taken by ambulance to Valparaiso Street and Vale Park Road, where a medical helicopter arrived to transport the person.

The individual was airlifted to a trauma center in unknown condition. Police said at this time it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

