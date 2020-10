1 arrested after infant seriously injured in Merrillville, police say

MERRILLVILLE — A male has been charged after police responded to a report of an infant suffering serious injuries in Merrillville.

Late Friday night police were called to a scene where an infant was badly injured, said Merrillville Assistant Police Chief Kosta Nuses.

Nuses said at this time, the infant is alive but in serious condition. Due to suspicious circumstances of the injuries, a police investigation was launched.

A male was arrested and charged. Nuses said it was an isolated incident.

Because of the sensitive nature of the ongoing investigation, police were unable to give further details, such as the identity or age of the suspect or specifics on the incident such as a location. However, police said more information will be released at a later time.

