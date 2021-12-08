 Skip to main content
1 arrested in blaze at late Region attorney's office, fire chief says
1 arrested in blaze at late Region attorney's office, fire chief says

HAMMOND — An arrest has been made in connection with a fire early Sunday that destroyed the law office of a late Region attorney, Fire Chief Jeff Smith said.

A surveillance video from the area led fire and police investigators to the man, who is believed to be homeless, he said.

It appeared the man started a fire to keep warm, igniting the blaze that destroyed the building at 142 Rimbach St., Smith said.

Hammond police arrested the man Tuesday night on suspicion of arson, he said.

Hammond firefighters responded about 2:30 a.m. Sunday after a Calumet City police officer noticed smoke coming from the building. 

Hammond hired a demolition company to help deal with a collapsed wall, Smith said. The building eventually will be completely demolished.

The building housed the law office of late attorney William "Bill" Enslen, who was killed at his Hobart home June 24. Enslen was a partner at the Enslen, Enslen & Matthews Law Office.

Lake County prosecutors charged Jason M. Vazquez, 38, of Hammond, in October with murder, murder in the perpetration of a burglary and two felony counts of burglary in connection with Enslen's homicide. Vasquez has pleaded not guilty.

