 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 arrested in East Chicago shooting, police say
breaking urgent

1 arrested in East Chicago shooting, police say

STOCK Police - East Chicago
John J. Watkins, file, The Times

See a day in the life of Michigan City Police Officer Brian Wright in the latest Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops installment.

EAST CHICAGO — One person was arrested in connection with a shooting late Wednesday morning that left a person with a nonlife-threatening injury, police said.

East Chicago police found the victim shot in her leg while responding about 11:15 a.m. to the 4300 block of Baring Avenue for a reported shooting, Lt. Brian Paine said.

Police took a male into custody at some point after the shooting.

East Chicago police continue to investigate, Paine said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check nwi.com throughout the day for updates.

Apartments typically have limited options for security. Consider using these tips to protect your apartment home.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

America absorbs Chauvin verdict

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts