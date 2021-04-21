1 arrested in East Chicago shooting, police say

EAST CHICAGO — One person was arrested in connection with a shooting late Wednesday morning that left a person with a nonlife-threatening injury, police said.
East Chicago police found the victim shot in her leg while responding about 11:15 a.m. to the 4300 block of Baring Avenue for a reported shooting, Lt. Brian Paine said.
Police took a male into custody at some point after the shooting.
East Chicago police continue to investigate, Paine said.
Additional details were not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check nwi.com throughout the day for updates.
