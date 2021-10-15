1 arrested in manhunt sparked over vehicle possibly connected to Hammond double homicide, police say

One of the suspects was arrested and the other two are still at large. The identity of the juvenile arrested has not been released.

Authorities established a perimeter to secure the area as more police responded to the scene. Tinley Park Emergency Services issued a "code red" alert in a 1.5-mile radius of Oak Forest Avenue and Ridgeland Avenues that warned residents to report suspicious individuals and to be cautious of possible danger in their area.

Illinois State Police, the South Suburban Emergency Response Team and the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System Mutual Aid Response Team arrived to assist and the Cook County Sheriff's Police Hostage Barricade Unit was also called out because of the large search area. In addition, bloodhounds were brought to the scene to track the suspects down.

Tinley Park officers and dozens of agencies continued to do a comprehensive search, which they said would continue until the suspects are arrested or confirmed to no longer be in the area.

By 5 a.m. Friday, police called off the search, saying the felt confident the suspects were no longer in the area.

The Tinley Park Police Department asked residents to check and report anything caught on their home security systems Thursday night by contacting 708-532-9111.