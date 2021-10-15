1 arrested in manhunt sparked over vehicle possibly connected to Hammond double homicide, police say

TINLEY PARK — A large manhunt was sparked across state lines in connection with a shooting in Posen, Illinois, and possibly a double homicide in Hammond, police said.
As of Friday at noon, one juvenile was arrested in Posen, Illinois, and there are two people who police are searching for, described as a Hispanic male and black male, according to a news release from the Tinley Park Village of Public Safety.
Hammond Police Department Lt. Steve Kellogg said the vehicle driven by the suspects was a potential match with a vehicle connected to a Oct. 7 double homicide on Locust Street in Hammond. The vehicle is still in police custody in Illinois and it has not yet been determined whether it is the same vehicle, he said.
Kellogg said the suspects in the double homicide have not yet been identified.
Officers were called to assist Illinois State Police and Posen police late Thursday in the search for a vehicle that was occupied by suspects in the Hammond homicides and a shooting in Posen.
At about 10 p.m. Thursday, a Tinley Park Police Department officer saw the vehicle and began to pursue it heading north on Ridgeland Avenue.
A chase was sparked but ended with the vehicle crashing into railroad tracks at Ridgeland Avenue and Oak Forest Avenue, with the suspects abandoning the vehicle and fleeing on foot in different directions.
One of the suspects was arrested and the other two are still at large. The identity of the juvenile arrested has not been released.
Authorities established a perimeter to secure the area as more police responded to the scene. Tinley Park Emergency Services issued a "code red" alert in a 1.5-mile radius of Oak Forest Avenue and Ridgeland Avenues that warned residents to report suspicious individuals and to be cautious of possible danger in their area.
Illinois State Police, the South Suburban Emergency Response Team and the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System Mutual Aid Response Team arrived to assist and the Cook County Sheriff's Police Hostage Barricade Unit was also called out because of the large search area. In addition, bloodhounds were brought to the scene to track the suspects down.
Tinley Park officers and dozens of agencies continued to do a comprehensive search, which they said would continue until the suspects are arrested or confirmed to no longer be in the area.
By 5 a.m. Friday, police called off the search, saying the felt confident the suspects were no longer in the area.
The Tinley Park Police Department asked residents to check and report anything caught on their home security systems Thursday night by contacting 708-532-9111.
The Hammond shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Oct. 7 in the 700 block of Locust Street. Police found a 27-year-old man slumped over inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound in his head, Kellogg said.
A second victim, a 26-year-old East Chicago man, was found dead from several gunshot wounds in a nearby yard.
Kellogg said police are still seeking information on the shooting and asked anyone with information to Detective Sgt. Shawn Ford at 219-852-2998.