1 charged in arson, thefts at retailer; police still seeking tips about female suspect

CROWN POINT — A man saw police cars and firetrucks arriving Jan. 10 at the Highland Meijer store as his female companion loaded items they had stolen into an SUV, so he asked her if she "lit the store," court records allege.
Jerry L. Pierson, 35, claimed the woman, whom he knew only as "Six," replied, "I had to do what I had to do," according to Lake Criminal Court records.
Pierson, of Chicago Heights, was charged Tuesday with arson, a level 4 felony, organized theft and theft, both level 6 felonies.
He was in custody in Will County on an unrelated warrant, Highland police Cmdr. John Banasiak said. Pierson was expected to face extradition to Indiana after his Illinois case is resolved.
Police were still seeking tips about the woman, who was seen with Pierson in surveillance videos during arson fires and thefts at the Lansing Walmart store Jan. 7 and the Highland Meijer store Jan. 10, police said.
She may also go by the name "Heather," court records state.
Two fires inside the Lansing Walmart, 17625 Torrence Ave., forced the store to close for several days. No injuries were reported.
Three days later, Highland emergency crews responded to the Meijer store at 10138 Indianapolis Blvd. after three small fires broke out. No one was hurt in the fires or subsequent evacuation, officials said.
Surveillance video showed a man and woman arrive at the Meijer in a Volvo XC90 SUV, court records state.
The woman entered the store and was seen in the area of the fires. At one point, she told an employee, "A guy in a camo shirt and white pants" was starting fires, court documents say.
Police determined no one in the store at that time matched the description. After an employee ran in the direction the woman indicated, she loaded a large television set and sound bar into a shopping cart and left the store without paying, records state.
Meanwhile, Pierson entered the store separately and left during the commotion without paying for a vacuum cleaner, records allege.
Highland police announced Jan. 12 that a $5,000 reward was being offered for information leading to the conviction of those responsible for the fires.
According to court records, a woman came forward and told police she was visiting a friend's home Jan. 10 in Chicago Heights when a man and woman arrived trying to sell a TV, sound bar and Shark brand vacuum.
The witness said she was with the pair a different day when they saw a news story about the arson distraction thefts and the man said, "Old girl did that (expletive)," according to court records.
The woman provided police with a phone number for the man, which police learned belonged to Pierson, according to court documents.
Police arrested Pierson on a warrant for domestic battery out of Will County, and he agreed to an interview with detectives, records state.
Pierson claimed he didn't know the woman planned to start fires in the stores, but he admitted he was aware she'd taken similar actions in the past.
Anyone with information about the woman's identity or whereabouts is asked to call Highland police Detective Darren Conley at 219-838-3184.
Lansing investigators can be reached at 708-895-7400 or 708-895-7150.