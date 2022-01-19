1 charged in arson, thefts at retailer; police still seeking tips about female suspect

CROWN POINT — A man saw police cars and firetrucks arriving Jan. 10 at the Highland Meijer store as his female companion loaded items they had stolen into an SUV, so he asked her if she "lit the store," court records allege.

Jerry L. Pierson, 35, claimed the woman, whom he knew only as "Six," replied, "I had to do what I had to do," according to Lake Criminal Court records.

Pierson, of Chicago Heights, was charged Tuesday with arson, a level 4 felony, organized theft and theft, both level 6 felonies.

He was in custody in Will County on an unrelated warrant, Highland police Cmdr. John Banasiak said. Pierson was expected to face extradition to Indiana after his Illinois case is resolved.

Police were still seeking tips about the woman, who was seen with Pierson in surveillance videos during arson fires and thefts at the Lansing Walmart store Jan. 7 and the Highland Meijer store Jan. 10, police said.

She may also go by the name "Heather," court records state.

Two fires inside the Lansing Walmart, 17625 Torrence Ave., forced the store to close for several days. No injuries were reported.