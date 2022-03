1 critically injured in Dyer crash, police say

DYER — A three-vehicle rollover crash in Dyer sent one to the hospital with critical injuries, police said.

At 3:13 p.m. Wednesday officers with the Lake County Sheriff’s Department responded to assist with a three-vehicle crash in the area of 109th Avenue and Calumet Avenue in Dyer, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.

A rolled over Volkswagen Beetle was found at the scene.

Preliminary investigations suggest the driver of a Honda passenger vehicle may have disregarded a stop sign and crashed into a Chevy Silverado pickup truck, Martinez said.

The impact of the collision forced the pickup truck to spin around and strike a Volkswagen Beetle, causing the vehicle to roll over.

Cedar Lake firefighters extricated the driver of the Volkswagen and it was determined the man suffered critical injuries. The victim was taken to a hospital and his condition is unknown.

Police said there were no other serious injuries reported.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department Traffic Reconstruction Unit is continuing the investigation into the circumstances of the crash, Martinez said. Drivers were asked to avoid the area of the crash Thursday evening as it was temporarily blocked off.

