1 dead, 1 arrested following fatal Michigan City wreck, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — A two-vehicle wreck on U.S. 20 took the life of a 66-year-old man Tuesday afternoon.

At 4:05 p.m. first responders were called to a crash with serious injuries in the intersection of U.S. 20 and Ohio Street, said Michigan City Police Department Capt. Jeff Loniewski.

The wreck involved a 1969 AMC Rambler and 2016 Chevy Silverado, both of which were damaged.

Police found a man trapped inside the Rambler that was severely damaged near the intersection's northwest corner. LaPorte County EMS and Michigan City Fire Department responded to the wreck and found the driver in the Rambler had died from his injuries.

Police said the deceased was identified as 66-year-old Carl J. Trunk Jr.

The driver of the Chevy Silverado involved in the wreck was taken to Franciscan Health Michigan City for injuries that were not life-threatening.

The driver was identified as Jason Gouge, 43, and after being released from the hospital he was arrested on an unrelated warrant.

Preliminary police investigations showed the Rambler was driving east on U.S. 20 when it attempted to turn left onto Ohio Street, in front of the Chevy Silverado, which was heading west on U.S. 20.