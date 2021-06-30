 Skip to main content
1 dead, 1 arrested following fatal Michigan City wreck, police say
1 dead, 1 arrested following fatal Michigan City wreck, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — A two-vehicle wreck on U.S. 20 took the life of a 66-year-old man Tuesday afternoon. 

At 4:05 p.m. first responders were called to a crash with serious injuries in the intersection of U.S. 20 and Ohio Street, said Michigan City Police Department Capt. Jeff Loniewski. 

The wreck involved a 1969 AMC Rambler and 2016 Chevy Silverado, both of which were damaged. 

Police found a man trapped inside the Rambler that was severely damaged near the intersection's northwest corner. LaPorte County EMS and Michigan City Fire Department responded to the wreck and found the driver in the Rambler had died from his injuries. 

Police said the deceased was identified as 66-year-old Carl J. Trunk Jr.

The driver of the Chevy Silverado involved in the wreck was taken to Franciscan Health Michigan City for injuries that were not life-threatening.

The driver was identified as Jason Gouge, 43, and after being released from the hospital he was arrested on an unrelated warrant. 

Preliminary police investigations showed the Rambler was driving east on U.S. 20 when it attempted to turn left onto Ohio Street, in front of the Chevy Silverado, which was heading west on U.S. 20. 

The Michigan City Police Department Traffic Division is investigating the fatal wreck and toxicology reports are pending. The LaPorte County Sheriff's Department, the Michigan City Street Department, the LaPorte County Coroner's Office, the Michigan City Emergency management Volunteers and the Indiana Department of Transportation also assisted. 

Anyone who witnessed the crash, has additional information or has video surveillance footage is asked to contact Capt. Jeff Loniewski at jloniewski@emichigancity.com or Corporal Brian Wright at bwright@emichigancity.com. The public can also call or 219-874-3221, extension 1008.

The public can also send information through the Michigan City Police Department Facebook Messenger, the crime tip hotline number 219-873-1488 or they can use the WeTip Hotline for General Crime 800-78-CRIME to potentially receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. 

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

