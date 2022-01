1 dead, 1 injured in early morning Region shooting

GARY — One man is dead and a second was treated for gunshot wounds following a shooting early Friday in the 200 block of East 16th Avenue, police said.

The officers responded shortly before 3 a.m. and were directed by patrons of the Blue Room Lounge to an unresponsive man on the floor inside, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

Gary firefighters arrived and determined the man was dead, Hamady said. The deceased had suffered gunshot wounds.

Police then were called at 3:20 a.m. Friday to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus for a 28-year-old gunshot victim, who had been inside the same lounge on 16th Avenue, Hamady said.

When the group heard gunfire, they began to run out of the lounge, at which time they realized the 28-year-old Gary man had been shot in the leg and buttocks area, police said. He was taken to the hospital by another individual for treatment.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encourage to contact Detective Greg Fayson of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855 or contact the Gary Crime tip line 1-866 CRIME GP.

