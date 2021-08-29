1 dead, 1 wounded in 2 shootings this weekend, police say

GARY — A 16-year-old boy was killed and a 22-year-old man was wounded in two separate shootings this weekend, police said.

The boy, whose name has not yet been released by the Lake County coroner's office, was in a vehicle about 8:20 p.m. Friday when he was struck by gunfire, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

A passenger in the vehicle told police they were traveling east on 19th Avenue approaching Central Drive when she heard gunfire, ducked and heard one of the vehicle's windows shatter, police said.

The vehicle began to accelerate and struck a light pole, police said.

First responders arrived and found the 16-year-old unresponsive, Hamady said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Detective Sgt. Gregory Fayson at 219-755-3855.

On Sunday, a 22-year-old Gary man arrived at a local hospital about 4 p.m. seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to his leg, Hamady said.

The man told police he was in the 500 block of Durbin Street when he heard gunfire and realized he'd been shot. He got a ride to the hospital, police said.