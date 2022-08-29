 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 dead, 1 wounded in Region shooting, police say

GARY — One person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Monday evening in the city's Glen Park section, police said.

Gary police were dispatched about 5 p.m. for a report of an active shooter in the 1400 block of East Ridge Road, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

A passerby reported seeing a man firing a gun into a business. The man fled west on Ridge Road in a dark-colored sedan, police said.

Officers arrived at the business and found one man dead and another with an apparent gunshot wound to the leg, Hamady said.

Drivers should avoid the area because of traffic delays.

A description of the dark sedan was shared with other agencies in the area, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

