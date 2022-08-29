1 dead, 1 wounded in Region shooting, police say

GARY — One person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Monday evening in the city's Glen Park section, police said.
Gary police were dispatched about 5 p.m. for a report of an active shooter in the 1400 block of East Ridge Road, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
A passerby reported seeing a man firing a gun into a business. The man fled west on Ridge Road in a dark-colored sedan, police said.
Officers arrived at the business and found one man dead and another with an apparent gunshot wound to the leg, Hamady said.
Drivers should avoid the area because of traffic delays.
A description of the dark sedan was shared with other agencies in the area, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
- Porter County mom jailed after 11-year-old reports being left alone all night with younger siblings, police say
- Morton football placed on probation by IHSAA
- Missing Region woman found, police say
- UPDATE: 1 dead after train hits pedestrian in Dyer subdivision
- Teen fatally shot in Merrillville, police say
- Woman pleads guilty to theft from former employee, agrees to pay $24K in restitution
- Lakes of the Four Seasons boy identified in what coroner is calling accidental self-inflicted shooting
- Woman charged in wake of Region police officer's resignation in public indecency case
- Two killed in fiery crash on I-80, state police say
- Driver died after veering off road, striking fence, police say
- NWI Business Ins and Outs: Cookie shop, Salt Cave & Wellness Spa, J's Breakfast Club, The Vitamin Shoppe and bait shop expanding
- Charges filed against 3 after police shoot suspect outside sporting goods store
- U.S. Steel puts forward contract proposal USW deems unacceptable: 'Most of them worked from home'
- Portage girl wakes to man outside her bedroom door threatening to rape her, police say
- Part of BP Whiting Refinery shut down after electrical fire
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
Andrew Vrana
Christopher Wright
Consuella Folger
Derrick Edwards
Donte Paulk
Glenn Keller
Jakari Hyde
Jason Coleman
Johnathan Thompson
Laura Anne Dujmovich
Lee Rogers
Travis Schirato
Andrew Stover
Anthony Manson
Anthony Townsell
Antwain Sellars
Brittany Smith
Daniel Bajda
Jomar Ramos Cajigas
Kalon Brandon
Leandre Nutull
Mia Martin
Michael Scott
Timothy Perkins
Angel Berndt.jpg
Barbara Rose
Elijah Swelfer
Emmanuel Ferguson
Paul Merriman
Steven Wallace
Tameka Jenkins
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.