1 dead, 1 wounded in separate overnight shootings, police say

GARY — One man was killed and another was wounded in shootings Tuesday night into early Wednesday, police said.

Police found a 43-year-old Gary man with a gunshot wound to the arm after they were dispatched about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday to the 1300 block of West 47th Avenue, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

The man was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Sgt. JerVean Gates at 219-1210. 

About 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Marshall Street for a report of a gunshot victim.

Officers found a 22-year-old man lying on the living floor of a residence, but he was unable to answer their questions, Hamady said. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Two women inside the home told police several men came to the front door and shot the victim in the chest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Gregory Fayson, of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, at 219-755-3855. 

To anonymously report crime in Gary, call 866-CRIME-GP.

