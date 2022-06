1 dead, 2 wounded in weekend shootings, police say

GARY — One man was killed and two others were wounded in weekend shootings, police said.

A man, whose name has not yet been released by the Lake County coroner's office, was shot by a Gary officer Sunday night after police were dispatched to a home in the 2300 block of Johnson Street for a man with a gun "making the residence unsafe," officials said.

Gary police did not release the name of the officer who shot the man. The officer was placed on desk duty pending the outcome of an investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Department investigation, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

A sheriff's spokeswoman declined to comment Monday on the case.

About 11:55 p.m. Saturday, Gary police were dispatched to the area of West Fifth Avenue and Madison Street for a report of gunshot victim, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

A 42-year-old Gary man told police he was walking east from a liquor store in the area when the driver of a silver Ford Focus pulled up, someone in the car tried to rob him and then shot him.

The man, who suffered gunshot wounds to his arm and torso, was taken to a location hospital by ambulance.

On Friday night, a 34-year-old Gary man was flown to a Chicago hospital after he was shot in the face in an alley behind the 2200 block of Pennsylvania Street, Hamady said.

Police were dispatched to the area about 4:40 p.m. and found the man, who uttered he'd been shot but was unable to speak clearly.

A person of interest was taken into custody about 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon, Hamady said.

Anyone with information about the shootings Friday or Saturday is asked to call Detective Sgt. Douglas Drummond at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

