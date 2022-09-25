1 dead, 3 wounded in overnight shooting at private party, police say

HAMMOND — A Chicago man was killed and three other people were wounded in a shooting early Sunday during a private party at a business in the city's Hessville neighborhood, police said.
Brian Leonard, 29, died at the scene at Serenity Lounge in the 6200 block of Kennedy Avenue, officials said.
Hammond police responded to the business about 1:40 a.m. for a report of shots fired and located four people with gunshot wounds, Lt. Steve Kellogg said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Sgt. Tony Pinarski at 219-852-2983 or Detective Sgt. James Onohan at 219-852-2907.
