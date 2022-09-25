 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story urgent

1 dead, 3 wounded in overnight shooting at private party, police say

  • 0
Police stock hammond
Times file photo

HAMMOND — A Chicago man was killed and three other people were wounded in a shooting early Sunday during a private party at a business in the city's Hessville neighborhood, police said.

Brian Leonard, 29, died at the scene at Serenity Lounge in the 6200 block of Kennedy Avenue, officials said.

Riding Shotgun/DNR Conservation Officer Tyler Brock

Hammond police responded to the business about 1:40 a.m. for a report of shots fired and located four people with gunshot wounds, Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Sgt. Tony Pinarski at 219-852-2983 or Detective Sgt. James Onohan at 219-852-2907.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Robber strikes Merrillville bank

Robber strikes Merrillville bank

Police officers were dispatched to a robbery at 1:37 p.m. Saturday at the Fifth-Third Bank at 8477 Broadway in Merrillville, according to police. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Elton John honoured with humanitarian award during White House gig

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts