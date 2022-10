1 dead after fire rips through Region apartment building, fire chief says

GARY — One man is dead after fire ripped through a 10-unit apartment building along Ridge Road Thursday night, according to the city fire department.

The fire was reported around 9:15 p.m. at 631 Ridge Road, Fire Chief Sean G. O’Donnell said.

Firefighters said they rescued residents from the second floor balcony of the building, but found the deceased man during a search of the apartments.

The building has a business on its lower level, firefighters said.

"The fire is currently under investigation with the Gary Fire Department office of fire investigation and Indiana State Fire Marshall’s office," O'Donnell said. "Red Cross is assisting temporarily displaced residents."

No one was immediately available Friday morning at the Lake County coroner's office to release the identity of the fire victim.