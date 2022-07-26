1 dead after Region shooting, police say

MERRILLVILLE — One person died after a shooting Monday night in the 7300 block of Noble Street, police said.

Merrillville officers responded to the area for a report of shots fired and called for an ambulance for the person, who was taken to a local hospital, Detective Cpl. Sean Buck said.

The person was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the death was classified as a homicide, he said.

Police and the Lake County coroner's office have not yet released information identifying the person who was killed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Aaron Ridgway at 219-769-3722, ext. 347.