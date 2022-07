1 dead after shooting at Calumet Day celebration, police say

EAST CHICAGO — An Indianapolis man died from a gunshot wound to the chest Saturday night after gunfire broke out near the annual Calumet Day celebration, police said.

Shaquille K. Russell, 27, was found lying in the road in the 4800 block of Alexander Street and taken to St. Catherine Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, East Chicago Police Chief Jose Rivera said.

Police were in the 4800 block of Melville Avenue for an assault call about 9:30 p.m. when they hear about eight shots on a nearby block.

As the officers proceeded to the location of the gunshots, the city's ShotSpotter technology indicated eight shots were fired at a location in the 4800 block of Alexander Street, Rivera said.

Russell was breathing slow and unable to respond to officers, he said. Medics arrived and took Russell to the hospital.

Numerous people were in the area on Alexander Avenue celebrating Calumet Day at the time of the shooting, Rivera said.

"We know several people saw what happened and can help us identify the suspect," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Daniel Ponce by calling 219-391-8500 or emailing dponce@eastchicago.com. To remain anonymous, call 219-391-8500.