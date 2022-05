1 dead after vehicle hits railroad embankment, flips over, officials say

PORTER — A crash claimed the life of one Friday afternoon, officials said.

At 3:19 p.m. first responders were called to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Broadway and Wood Street in Porter, said Porter Fire Department Chief Jay Craig.

The Porter County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene and the driver, who was the single occupant of the car, has not yet been identified.

Preliminary investigation showed the driver was traveling west on Broadway when and failed to negotiate a sharp curve at the intersection of Wood Street, Craig said.

The vehicle then left the roadway north of Wood Street, traveled across a ditch and hit the railroad embankment, flipping onto its roof.

