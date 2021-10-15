1 dead after vehicle, train collide, officials say

GARY — One person died when a car and South Shore Train collided Friday evening.

Around 6 p.m. first responders were called to the South Shore Line crossing on Bridge Street just west of the Gary Metro Center Station at 200 West Fourth Avenue, said South Shore Line President Michael Noland.

Noland said a motorist tried to get around the gates at the crossing and was struck by the train.

The train had passengers but no one was hurt onboard. There was damage to the train equipment and the vehicle had to be towed from the scene.

One person inside the vehicle was declared dead at the crash and their identity has not yet been released.

The Lake County Coroner and Gary police also responded to the scene and an investigation is ongoing.

