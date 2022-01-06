 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 dead in 4-vehicle crash on I-94; eastbound lanes shut down, police say
1 dead in 4-vehicle crash on I-94; eastbound lanes shut down, police say

  • Updated
  • 0

MICHIGAN CITY — One person is dead following a four-vehicle crash around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 94, just east of U.S. 421, according to Indiana State Police.

All eastbound lanes of the highway are shut down while emergency officials respond, police said. Traffic is reportedly backed up for two miles.

The crash involved a semi-truck, two pickup trucks and van, according to police.

The Indiana Department of Transportation Northwest District encourages motorists to seek alternative routes to avoid the accident site.

Come back to nwi.com for more details as they become available.

