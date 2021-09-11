 Skip to main content
1 dead in early Saturday homicide, coroner says
1 dead in early Saturday homicide, coroner says

GARY — Police are investigating a homicide in Gary that killed one person early Saturday. 

At 2:10 a.m. the Lake County coroner's office was called to the 6200 block of West 25th Avenue in Gary, officials said. 

A deceased male was found and pronounced dead at 3:20 a.m. The male's age and name have not yet been released. 

The Lake County coroner's report said the manner of death was pending Saturday afternoon. 

Gary Police Department reports show authorities are investigating the death as a homicide. Gary police did not immediately respond to The Times for details on the male's death.  

In addition to the coroner's office and Gary police, the Gary Fire Department and members of Lake County Sheriff's Crime Scene Investigations unit assisted at the scene. 

