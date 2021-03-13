1 dead in head-on collision, police say

LAPORTE — One man is dead following a head-on crash that required both victims to be extricated from their vehicles.

At 3:25 p.m. Friday deputies responded to two-vehicle crash in the area of U.S. 35 and Nicomas Path, said LaPorte County sheriff's Capt. Derek Allen.

Police temporarily closed U.S. 35 between County Road 525 West and County Road 450 North to aid the victims and investigate the wreck.

An initial crash investigation showed that a green 2003 Honda Accord, driven by a 24-year-old Michigan City man, was driving northwest on U.S. 35 coming up to Nicomas Path.

For unknown reasons, the man's vehicle drove left of center and began traveling in the southbound lane against traffic, police reported.

A silver 2007 Toyota Camry, driven by Nathan Blount, 32, of LaPorte, was heading southeast on U.S. 35 near Nicomas Path.

The Honda then crashed head-on with the Toyota in the southbound lane of U.S. 35, just south of Nicomas Path, police said.