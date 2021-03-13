1 dead in head-on collision, police say

LAPORTE — One man is dead following a head-on crash that required both victims to be extricated from their vehicles.
At 3:25 p.m. Friday deputies responded to two-vehicle crash in the area of U.S. 35 and Nicomas Path, said LaPorte County sheriff's Capt. Derek Allen.
Police temporarily closed U.S. 35 between County Road 525 West and County Road 450 North to aid the victims and investigate the wreck.
An initial crash investigation showed that a green 2003 Honda Accord, driven by a 24-year-old Michigan City man, was driving northwest on U.S. 35 coming up to Nicomas Path.
For unknown reasons, the man's vehicle drove left of center and began traveling in the southbound lane against traffic, police reported.
A silver 2007 Toyota Camry, driven by Nathan Blount, 32, of LaPorte, was heading southeast on U.S. 35 near Nicomas Path.
The Honda then crashed head-on with the Toyota in the southbound lane of U.S. 35, just south of Nicomas Path, police said.
After the collision, the Honda traveled back across both lanes and rolled over on the driver's side along the northbound shoulder. The Toyota spun off the west side of the road into a ditch. The vehicle struck a tree before coming to rest.
The Michigan City man was trapped inside his Honda and needed to be extricated from the wreckage. He suffered an upper body injury and was airlifted for medical treatment, police said.
Blount was also trapped inside his vehicle and needed to be extricated. He was airlifted to a hospital with a lower body injury.
On Saturday, police said that Blount died overnight as a result of his injuries.
Toxicology test results are pending and the crash investigation is ongoing, Allen said.