UPDATE: Semi driver failed to stop, leaving 1 dead in Porter County head-on crash, police say

PORTAGE TOWNSHIP — A semitrailer driver, who failed to stop for a vehicle waiting to turn off of Ind. 149, caused a three-vehicle crash Monday afternoon that left one driver dead and shut down the roadway, according to Porter County police.

The 12:55 p.m. crash occurred in the area of County Road 875 North.

Investigators of Monday's crash learned that a southbound vehicle was waiting to turn east on to 875 North when the semitrailer truck came up from behind and failed to stop for some unknown reason, police said. The truck driver swerved to miss the vehicle waiting to turn and struck a northbound vehicle head-on and wound up colliding with the turning vehicle.

The driver of the northbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Police did not reveal the identity of the deceased or others involved in the crash.

The county police accident reconstruction team was on the scene Monday afternoon and the roadway remains closed until further notice, police said.