1 dead in Region shooting, police say

GARY — A man was found shot to death Friday inside a residence in the city's Glen Park section, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

Gary police were dispatched around 7 p.m. to a house in the 4300 block of Kentucky Street for a report of a gunshot victim.

Officers arrived and found the man, who had several apparent gunshot wounds and was unresponsive, Hamady said.

The Lake County coroner's office had not yet released the man's name.

Several people were in the house when officers arrived and were questioned by detectives, Hamady said.

The shooting is believed to be an isolated event.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Antwan Jakes of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-274-6347.