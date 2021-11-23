1 ejected into car wash in chase with multiple crashes, police say

HOBART — One person was ejected into a car wash following a pursuit Tuesday morning, police said.

A 26-year-old Gary woman was arrested and may face several criminal charges, said Hobart Police Department Capt. James Gonzales.

The incident began at 9:39 a.m. Tuesday a Hobart officer was in the area of 37th Avenue and Liverpool Road when a black Dodge Avenger was seen speeding at 65 mph in a posted 35 mph zone and making unsafe lane changes, police reported.

The officer pulled the vehicle over at 37th Avenue and Liverpool Road and discovered the driver had a suspended license.

The officer approached the driver to say her license was suspended and her vehicle would need to be towed, however as he began to open her door and have her step out, she sped away.

Police pursued her going south Liverpool Road to 49th Avenue and then westbound on 49th Avenue. She then led chase from west on 49th Avenue to 49th Avenue and Adams Street, turning south onto Adams Street. The driver then headed south on Adams Street to 50th Avenue, turning eastbound onto 50th Avenue.

As she fled east 50th Avenue, she struck a northbound vehicle as she tried to go east across 50th Avenue and Broadway.