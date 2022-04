1 extricated, airlifted in 3-vehicle crash on U.S. 20, firefighters say

WESTCHESTER TOWNSHIP — A woman was extricated and airlifted after a three-vehicle wreck on U.S. 20 Friday afternoon.

First responders were called at 3 p.m. to an intersection at East U.S. 20 and County Road North 300 East, according to a report from the Chesterton Fire Department.

The wreck involved three heavily damaged vehicles, and firefighters rescued a woman who was trapped inside a Honda. She was then airlifted by Lutheran Air Medical to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in unknown condition.

In addition, a female was found in a KIA to have major injuries to her abdomen and ankle and she was also transported for medical care.

The third vehicle had one occupant who was taken to a local hospital with pain in the wrist and stomach area. The other occupants in the third vehicle were not injured.

The investigation of the crash is ongoing.

