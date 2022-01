1 found dead in house fire Saturday, crews work through frigid cold to extinguish flames

GARY — First responders found a dead male after responding to a house fire Saturday, officials say.

Crews were called at 5:41 p.m. Saturday to a house fire in the 1000 block of Garfield Street, said Gary Fire Department Chief Sean O'Donnell.

Upon searching, firefighters found a dead unidentified male inside the already damaged structure.

Firefighters had responded to the house earlier Saturday morning for a fire and there was no one inside the residence. Crews worked in frigid temperatures Saturday morning to extinguish the flames, which caused heavy damage to the house.

The house was vacant but homeless people may have used the residence, O'Donnell said.

When firefighters were called back to the same residence for another reported fire, they found the body of a man who had not been in the home earlier.

The Lake County Coroner's office was called to the scene and the Indiana State Fire Marshal's office will also Gary Fire Department in the case.

The investigation into the fire and the death are ongoing and no other information was immediately available.

