1 in custody after brief standoff in Porter, police say

PORTER — One person was taken into custody following a brief standoff at a Porter residence Friday afternoon, police said.

Chesterton officers alerted Porter police around 3 p.m. of a criminal incident involving a firearm that happened in Chesterton. The suspect was found at a residence in the 200 block of Franklin Street in Porter, prompting police to go to the home.

Once at the residence, Porter and Chesterton police tried to make contact with the suspect, and a brief standoff occurred, according to Porter police.

“Porter County Emergency Response Team responded to the scene and the suspect was ultimately taken into custody with no injuries to any civilians or officers,” the Porter Police Department said.

The initial firearm incident is still under investigation by the Chesterton Police Department, and the agency said no further information is releasable at this time; however the chief of police said further details may be released Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.