1 in custody after Gary's first homicide of 2022, police say

GARY — Police arrested a man Sunday in connection with the city's first homicide of 2022, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
A 26-year-old Gary man died after he was stabbed in the chest about 2:40 a.m. Sunday during an argument with a 29-year-old Gary man inside an apartment in the 100 block of West 36th Avenue, he said.
The 26-year-old man's name has not yet been released by the Lake County coroner's office.
The 29-year-old man left on foot before police arrived, Hamady said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police tracked the suspect with a K-9, which led officers to the 3500 block of Maryland Street, Hamady said. Officers at the scene gathered information about the suspect's identity.
The Gary Police Department SWAT team executed a search warrant at the suspect's residence on Maryland Street about 11 a.m. and took him into custody, Hamady said.
Police did not release the suspect's name, because formal charges were pending.
Gary ended 2021 with 48 homicides, which was down from 54 in 2020 and 58 in 2019.
