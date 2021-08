1 in custody after shooting wounds 2 women, police say

HAMMOND — Police took a person of interest into custody after a shooting early Sunday that wounded two women, an official said.

Hammond police were dispatched about 5:30 a.m. to the 400 block of Michigan Street for a report of a shooting, Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

Officers found a 29-year-old woman and a 26-year-old woman, both of whom had gunshot wounds to the leg, he said. The women were taken to local hospitals in stable condition.

Officers learned the identity of a female person of interest by talking to witnesses and persuaded the woman to turn herself in, Kellogg said.

The person of interest was arrested on scene, and a firearm was recovered, he said.

All of those involved knew each other before the shooting, which stemmed from an argument, police said.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Brian Webber at 219-852-2967.

