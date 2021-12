1 in custody in former Region official's shooting death, police say

GARY — Police took a person of interest into custody Thursday night in connection with the shooting death of a 74-year-old former public official, authorities said.

Mary Felton, of Gary, was found dead about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday in the driver's seat of a vehicle parked in the 800 block of Lincoln Street, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said. Officers were dispatched to the area for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

Police did not name the person of interest, because formal charges remained pending.

Detectives think Felton was targeted, and the shooting was an isolated case, Hamady said.

Felton was "a dedicated public servant," who worked during her career for Gary, the Calumet Township trustee's office and the Gary Housing Authority, Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said.

She also served on the Gary Public Library Board and was a former member of the Gary School Board.