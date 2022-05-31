1 injured after shots fired at Region apartment complex, police say

GARY — One person was shot multiple times at a Region apartment complex, police said.
First responders were called at 6:06 p.m. to people shooting firearms in the 400 block of Clark Road, said Gary Police Department Cmdr. Jack Hamady.
A male was found with gunshot wounds at Willow Apartments.
The injured person was taken to St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, Hamady said.
The shooting remains under active investigation by Gary police.
Individuals with information on crimes can leave an anonymous tip by calling 866-CRIME-GP.
Anna Ortiz
Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com
