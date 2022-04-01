1 injured in expressway shooting; Dan Ryan express lanes reopened

CHICAGO — One person was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening after a Friday afternoon shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway, police said.
At about 3 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a reported shooting on Interstate 94, according to a news release from the Illinois State Police.
At about 5:05 p.m., the northbound express lanes were shut down at Marquette Road for the investigation. The lanes were reopened at about 6:45 p.m., police said.
Anyone who witnessed or has knowledge of the shooting is asked to call the ISP by calling 847-294-4400 or emailing ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Persons providing tips may remain anonymous.
