1 killed, 1 in critical condition in Michigan City double-shooting, police say
MICHIGAN CITY — One person was killed and another in critical condition following a shooting in Michigan City, police said. 

Around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday officers responded to an unconscious man bleeding from the head in the 1100 block of Buffalo Street, said Michigan City Sgt. Steve Forker. 

Police found Aaron Luncsford, 39, of Michigan City, with a severe head injury lying on the floor. A faint pulse was detected and LaPorte County EMS transported him to Franciscan Health Michigan City. Police said Luncsford died from his injury at the hospital. 

Michigan City police were then called to a reported gunshot victim in the 100 block of West Homer Street. Officers found a 43-year-old Michigan City resident who was shot in the neck outside of his home, Forker said. 

The victim was transferred from a local hospital to South Bend Memorial Hospital, where he remains in critical condition. 

Both incidents were investigated and witnesses were interviewed. Michigan City officers identified a person of interest in both shootings shortly after the second gunshot victim was located. The suspect was detained, Forker said. Criminal charges are pending.  

Police are still investigating and collecting surveillance videos and images, as well as witness testimonies, to identify any other suspects involved. 

The LaPorte County Sheriff's Department, the Michigan City Street Department, the LaPorte County coroner's office, the Michigan City Emergency Management Volunteers and the Indiana Department of Transportation also assisted. 

Michigan City Fire Department, LaPorte County Sheriff's Office, LaPorte County EMS and trail Creek Police Department assisted Michigan City police in the incidents. 

Anyone who witnessed the incidents, has additional information or has video surveillance footage is asked to contact Detective Cpl. Kay Pliske at 219-874-3221, extension 1086, or email her at kpliske@emichigancity.com

The public can also send information through the Michigan City Police Department Facebook Messenger, the crime tip hotline number 219-873-1488 or they can use the WeTip Hotline for General Crime 800-78-CRIME to potentially receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. 

