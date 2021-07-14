1 killed, 1 in critical condition in Michigan City double-shooting, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — One person was killed and another in critical condition following a shooting in Michigan City, police said.

Around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday officers responded to an unconscious man bleeding from the head in the 1100 block of Buffalo Street, said Michigan City Sgt. Steve Forker.

Police found Aaron Luncsford, 39, of Michigan City, with a severe head injury lying on the floor. A faint pulse was detected and LaPorte County EMS transported him to Franciscan Health Michigan City. Police said Luncsford died from his injury at the hospital.

Michigan City police were then called to a reported gunshot victim in the 100 block of West Homer Street. Officers found a 43-year-old Michigan City resident who was shot in the neck outside of his home, Forker said.

The victim was transferred from a local hospital to South Bend Memorial Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Both incidents were investigated and witnesses were interviewed. Michigan City officers identified a person of interest in both shootings shortly after the second gunshot victim was located. The suspect was detained, Forker said. Criminal charges are pending.