1 killed, 1 wounded in Region shootings

GARY — One man was killed and another was wounded in two separate shootings last week, police said.

Kavion Cooks, 21, of Gary, died at the scene of a shooting Sunday in the 400 block of Rutledge Street, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

Gary police responded to the area about 8:15 p.m. for a report of shots fired and found Cooks unresponsive in the driver's seat of a Dodge Charger, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Detective Sgt. Antwan Jakes, of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, at 219-755-3855.

A 38-year-old Gary man suffered a gunshot wound to the groin Saturday outside a residence at a mobile home park in the 3600 block of West Ridge Road, Hamady said.

Officers were dispatched to the area about 6:30 p.m. and were flagged down by the man, who told police he'd been shot during a robbery.

The man said he heard a knock at his door, went outside to investigate and was pushed up against a vehicle by three men, Hamady said.

The man told police one of the suspects took his gun from a holster at his waist, and the other two suspects displayed their own guns. The man alleged the trio demanded money and jewelry from him, and the suspect who took his gun used it to shoot him.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. John Suttles at 219-881-1210.

To anonymously report crime in Gary, call 866-CRIME-GP.

