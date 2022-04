1 killed, 4 wounded in weekend shootings, police say

GARY — One person was killed and four people were wounded in four separate shootings last weekend, police said.

Paul A. Lawrence, 21, of Gary, was unresponsive on the ground near a parked car about 3 a.m. Saturday in the 3900 block of Adams Street, according to the Lake County coroner's office and Gary police.

Officers were dispatched to the area for a report of a gunshot wound victim, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

Detectives took a person of interest into custody in connection with the shooting Sunday morning, he said. Police did not release the person's name pending formal charges.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Detective Sgt. Antwan Jakes at 219-755-3855.

Officers were dispatched about 12:10 a.m. Friday to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary after an 18-year-old woman arrived with a gunshot wound, Hamady said.

Witnesses told police the woman was in a car with another woman and a 4-year-old child when a dark-colored vehicle pulled in front of them near the entrance to the Westbrook Apartments at Taft Street and Waverly Drive and someone in the vehicle began shooting.

The women subsequently drove to Methodist Northlake for treatment, police said. Detective Sgt. JerVean Gates was investigating.

On Sunday, police were dispatched about 5:20 p.m. after a 49-year-old Hammond man was shot in the abdomen while driving near 16th Avenue and Broadway, Hamady said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. James Nielsen at 219-881-1210.

A 17-year-old Gary boy and a 21-year-old Gary man each told police they were shot early Monday in the 500 block of West 19th Avenue, Hamady said.

Officers were initially dispatched about 1 a.m. to the 1700 block of Van Buren Street, where they found the 17-year-old lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds, he said.

The teen told police he and a friend were walking in the 500 block of West 19th Avenue when they heard gunfire. The boy said he didn't see who was shooting, but he took out a handgun and returned fire, Hamady said.

About 2 a.m., Gary police learned of a 21-year-old gunshot victim who had arrived at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart seeking treatment.

The man claimed he was inside a residence about 1 a.m. when he got up, heard gunshots and realized he'd been shot, Hamady said. He had gunshot wounds to his buttocks and left hand.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Mark Salazar at 219-881-1209.

To anonymously report crime in Gary, call 866-CRIME-GP.

